Watch: Arsenal players jeered by fans on team bus after crushing Crystal Palace defeat

Arsenal players felt the wrath of disgruntled fans following their crushing 3-0 defeat to Crystal Palace on Monday.

The supporters were caught on camera throwing jeers at Arsene Wenger’s side as they boarded the team bus after the Selhurst Park disaster.

The loss – which marked the fourth successive away defeat in the Premier League – added to the ever mounting pressure on Wenger to end his two-decade reign at the club.

Following the game, Wenger said it would be “inconvenient” to talk about his future at the club, refusing to discuss whether or not he’ll sign a new contract when his deal expires in summer.

Wenger saying it's inconvenient to talk about his contract 😂😂😂 It's an inconvenience to us mate that you're still in a job! 😡 #WengerOut — #WengerOut (@rsdlew) April 11, 2017

I think it's obvious now that Arsene has lost the dressing room. The players don't want to play for him, they are bored and want change too — El Comandante (@ElComandante84) April 11, 2017

Fans could be heard shouting “you’re not fit to wear the shirt” during the game, while Crystal Palace fans taunted the Arsenal manager with their own chant.

🔴⚪️Arsenal fans sing: "You're not fit to wear the shirt" 🔵🔴Palace fans: "Arsene Wenger, we want you to stay"#CRYARS — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) April 10, 2017

Has Wenger reached the point of no return?