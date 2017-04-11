Home»Sport

WATCH: Andy Murray invites a ball boy to take a shot against Roger Federer

Tuesday, April 11, 2017 - 02:13 pm

Andy Murray called on some unusual help while losing to Roger Federer in a match last night, asking a nearby ball boy to step in and serve.

The two tennis stars were taking part in a in a charity match in Zurich, in what was Murray’s first appearance since a bout of shingles ruled him out of the recent Davis Cup tournament.

Unsurprisingly, the Scot was a little rusty and fell behind against Federer, who recently beat Rafael Nadal to win the Miami Open.

Less predictably, he called on a ball boy to help him out.

Fair play to the young lad, he gave it his best shot, even tapping a ball back for Murray to collect in his role as replacement ball boy.

However, he wasn’t able to do enough to help Murray to victory, with Federer winning the match 6-3 7-6 (7/5).

It doesn’t look as if Murray was going to be too upset by defeat.

