Watch all the jaw-drops after LeBron James scores outrageous three-pointer to force overtime

Tuesday, February 07, 2017 - 12:05 pm

The word “clutch” has been appropriated by the sports world to denote the moment at which a player makes a decisive action when the result is at stake – LeBron James explains it better than us.

With the Washington Wizards having just extended their lead via a free throw, James had just seconds left to level the scores, and boy, did he level them.


At 117-120, the Cavs needed three to level, and James obliged with a step-back three-pointer, which came back in off the glass prompting wild celebrations.

Just look at those faces. Pick your jaws up off the floor people, come on now.

It seems the reaction wasn’t confined to those in the stadium.

The Cavaliers eventually won 140-135, and James became the first player ever in NBA history to rank in the top 20 for points, assists AND steals – not bad.

