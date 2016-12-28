Home»Sport

WATCH: 12 best GAA saves of 2016

Wednesday, December 28, 2016 - 10:26 am

Videographer Jerome Quinn devotes his time to recording GAA action around the world, so when he puts together a compilation of the '12 Best Saves of 2016’, we know we are in for a treat.

From Shanghai to Seattle and from Belfast to Waterford, the stops by goalkeepers and last-ditch defenders celebrate the art of keeping scores out.

“We usually celebrate the best scores at this time of year, but let's hear it for the defence,” says Quinn.

The Sigerson Cup, the Dr McKenna Cup, the World Games Finals in Croke Park, the Asian Gaelic Games, the All Ireland Ladies Football and Camogie Championships, and the Ulster Schools Dalton Cup Final all make the list.

