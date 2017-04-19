Wasps’ Twitter account ‘gobsmacked’ as Joe Launchbury misses out on Lions squad

Wasps have said they are "gobsmacked" after lock Joe Launchbury was a surprise omission from the British and Lions squad for this summer's tour of New Zealand.

Head coach Warren Gatland selected a 41-man squad for the 10 fixtures which include a three-Test series against New Zealand.

But despite England having the largest contingent of players in the squad, Launchbury missed out.

Following the midday squad announcement, Wasps tweeted: "All gobsmacked here that Joe Launchbury wont be with @lionsofficial. 2 motm's in a 6 Nations winning campaign & player of the comp nominee."

Wasps did, however, congratulate Elliot Daly for making the squad, adding: "Hugely proud of @elliotdaly as he's selected to tour NZ with @lionsofficial! Congrats Elliot, massively deserved!"

Wasps' director of rugby Dai Young was "mystified" and found it difficult to understand Launchbury's omission from Gatland's squad.

"The one (decision) that we have got to really feel sorry about and a little bit mystified to be honest, is how Joe Launchbury is not on that plane," Young said.

"Two man of the matches in the Six Nations, up for Player of the Six Nations as well as being nominated England Player of the Season by his team-mates, and still he doesn't get on the plane. As well as that, he's captain of the team sitting at the top of the Aviva Premiership at this moment in time, so it's very hard to understand how Launchers isn't on that plane and very hard to understand what more he could have done.

"I'm not going to knock any of the other players, they are all quality players and there are always quality players who miss out, but it has put a bit of sombre mood around the camp today, because everyone feels for Joe."

Meanwhile, Young believes Daly's inclusion was "an obvious choice".

Young added: "Elliot thoroughly deserves his Lions selection. He has taken his opportunities brilliantly with England, played really well and shown his versatility; playing on the wing for England while playing 13 week in week out for us and he's also played 15 in the past.

"I know I am biased, but he's an obvious choice in my eyes, he's worked really hard for it so I am really pleased for Elliot and his family. It's a huge honour and very well deserved."