Wasps player goes all sassy after receiving an email offering him $8.6 million

Wednesday, December 21, 2016 - 02:09 pm

England international James Haskell is a sassy man, and that much was proven when he received a scam email from someone claiming to be the “Deputy Minister of International Relations for South Africa” offering him a rather large sum of money.

The 31-year-old Wasps player began by saying: “I very excitingly received another amazing email,” before going on to explain. We’ll let Haskell take up the story from here.

James Haskell – I have Won 8 million dollars! Well maybe I… | Facebook

Amazing stuff, right?

Haskell notes the lack of his name within the message, saying: “The name’s not on there but don’t worry about it, it’s obviously personal.”

The full sum “offered” to James was $8.6 million, for which he assures viewers and fans alike: “I just want to let you know that if I do get the money then I promise not to forget you lot.”

The sarcasm is strong with this one.

KEYWORDS SBTV, James Haskell, rugby union,

KEYWORDS SBTV, James Haskell, rugby union,

