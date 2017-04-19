Warren Gatland: Garry Ringrose and Donnacha Ryan unlucky to miss out on Lions squad

Lions head coach Warren Gatland believes Ireland fly-half Johnny Sexton can handle being targeted on the tourists' tough 10-game tour to New Zealand this summer, writes Simon Lewis.

Gatland named Sexton as one of three out-halves alongside Wales's Dan Biggar and England's Owen Farrell, who will also provide an option for the Lions as a second receiver at inside centre.

The Leinster star, who helped Ireland to their historic first victory over the world champion All Blacks last November in Chicago, has received more than his fair share of treatment at the hands of opposition defences and New Zealand were no exceptions during their two Tests with the Irish last autumn but Gatland believes Sexton's leadership as a senior figure – he turns 32 on tour this July – and his vast experience in a competitive Lions fly-half contingent.

“There's no doubt Johnny has got some leadership. The great thing about those three 10s is they all think they're better than each other. That's the biggest thing in the squad,” Gatland said.

“It's pleasing to see Johnny get a few games under his belt. He was pretty battered and bruised after the Wales-Ireland game, so for him to front up the next week against England and play so well was really positive from my point of view.

“There's no doubt he's going to be targeted. I think 10s are. One of the things about our 10s is that all of them are strong defenders and that's going to be paramount in that channel, having players who can get off the line.

“That's a strength of Owen Farrell, I think he's going to have leadership in that role, whether that's at 10 and we know he's capable of playing at 12 if we want him to do that. Defensively, we're going to have to be strong in that area.

“We've been pleased with Johnny and hopefully he stays fit over the next six weeks."

Announcing a squad, to be captained by 2013 Lions skipper Sam Warburton, of 41 players to compete for places in the three-Test series, Gatland, the Wales head coach, named 11 Irishmen, 15 from England, 12 Welshman and only two Scots, backs Stuart Hogg and Tommy Seymour.

Sexton is one of five Leinstermen alongside props Jack McGrath and Tadhg Furlong, flanker Sean O'Brien and centre Robbie Henshaw. Munster will supply scrum-half Conor Murray and back rowers Peter O'Mahony and CJ Stander, while Ulster provide the same in Ireland captain and hooker Rory Best, lock Iain Henderson and centre/full-back Jared Payne.

The omissions were just as noteworthy, with England captain Dylan Hartley among the famous names not to be selected as well as fellow Six Nations winners Joe Launchbury and Mike Brown.

Gatland also namechecked Ireland centre Garry Ringrose and second row Donnacha Ryan as those who fell just the wrong side of the line at Tuesday's final selection meeting.

Garry Ringrose "very unlucky to miss out" according to Gatland.#LionsNZ2017 — Rob O'Hanrahan (@RobOHanrahan) April 19, 2017

“We had a long and lively debate about hookers and Dylan Hartley has done a great job for England in terms of competitiveness and leadership. But then if we had picked Dylan, I'm sure that if we'd left out Jamie George, Rory Best or Ken Owens, we'd be asked about that - they were arguably the form players in the Six Nations.

“Four years ago we left our Rory Best and there was uproar in Ireland in terms of how unlucky he was. Dylan has been unlucky, but it's not just those positions. There's lots of talk about Joe Launchbury, Donnacha Ryan, the two Gray brothers, in terms of being left out.

“Selection is just a matter of opinion at the end of the day. We might disagree but that's what makes it interesting.”