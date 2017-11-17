Home»Sport

Vote now for your 2017 World Rugby Player of the Year

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 05:04 pm

The shortlist for World Rugby Player of the year has been announced.

While there are no Irish players on the list, you can still vote for your favourite, most inspiring player here.

    The five nominees are:

    Maro Itoje (England and Lions)

    Rieko Ioane (New Zealand)

    Beauden Barrett (New Zealand)

    Owen Farrell (England and Lions)

    Israel Folau (Australia)

Voting is open until midnight on Sunday, November 19.

The shortlist was selected by the new World Rugby Awards panel which included our own Brian O'Driscoll alongside Richie McCaw, Fabien Galthié, Agustín Pichot, John Smit, George Gregan, Maggie Alphonsi and former England coach Clive Woodward.

The winner will be presented at the World Rugby Awards at the Salle des Etoiles in Monte Carlo on November 26.


KEYWORDS

World Rugby PlayerEnglandLionsNew ZealandAustraliaMaro ItojeRieko Ioane

