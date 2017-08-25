VIDEO: Ticketless Irish fans arrive in Las Vegas, hopeful of scoring a McGregor-Mayweather ticket

By Eoin Weldon

It was small clusters rather than the usual army of Irish in and around the Las Vegas hot spots overnight.

Many are ticketless in Sin City for the Floyd Mayweather vs. Conor McGregor superfight but hopeful of buying their way into the T-Mobile Arena for Saturday's big one.

The Irishman's overwhelming underdog tag isn't deterring McGregor fans, Irish and otherwise, from backing their man with many predicting an early knockout for 'The Notorious'.

For those unable to bag a gold-dust pass - which are apparently selling for upward of $2,500 on the Vegas streets - the strip's well-known casinos are opening up their cinemas and charging in $50 for Saturday's event.

Defensive genius Mayweather, who is an undefeated, five division champion has insisted this will be his last fight.

As pay-per-view numbers continue to rise, this bout is set to surpass Manny Pacquiao vs Mayweather as the most lucrative fight of all time.

McGregor is set to earn in the region of $100m, which would smash the record for the highest amount earned by an MMA fighter for a single contest, while the 49-0 American is on course to eclipse his record haul of $220m.

With a newly introduced 'Money belt' going to the victor, cash is surely the theme for this contest and many Irish have emptied the bank accounts or took out loans to come and support their man.