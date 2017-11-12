Victory sees All Blacks become first international team to reach 2,000 Test tries

New Zealand became the first team in international rugby to cross for 2,000 Test tries as they secured a 38-18 victory over France, who produced a spirited second-half display in Paris.

France named four debutants in their side and were soon behind when hooker Dane Coles burst clear to touch down after only 10 minutes, with a further New Zealand score from Kieran Read ruled out on review by the television match official.

The All Blacks, who will also play Scotland and Wales as part of their Northern Hemisphere tour, soon extended their lead to 15-0 when Beauden Barrett released Waisake Naholo before Teddy Thomas finally got France some points on the board.

The tourists, though, remained on the offensive, with further tries from Ryan Crotty and Sam Cane making it 31-5 at half-time to help the All Blacks bring up their landmark.

France were awarded a penalty try following an intentional knock down from Sonny Bill Williams, who was sin-binned, with Anthony Belleau's conversion closing the gap to 31-18.

Thomas was denied a second try on 56 minutes as a foot had just gone into touch and Highlanders wing Naholo then touched down a late score to complete New Zealand's victory.