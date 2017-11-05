Home»Sport

Victory for Cork City in Women's FAI Cup final

Sunday, November 05, 2017 - 02:40 pm

Cork City WFC have won the 2017 Continental Tyres FAI Women's Senior Cup Final thanks to a 1-0 win over UCD Waves at the Aviva Stadium today.

In a game of few chances, UCD Waves began the better side with the majority of possession in the opening half hour.

However, time and again the final ball didn’t find it’s target for the Dublin side.

The breakthrough came in the 35th minute with a wonderful goal from Cork.

Katie McCarthy picked up the ball in her own half, found Shine with a sublime ball over the top.

Brooke Dunne came out to narrow the angle but Shine brilliantly rounded the Waves keeper and slotted home.

UCD Waves’ best chance came with ten minutes reamaining in the game. Cork goalkeeper Amanda Budden’s clearance from the edge of her area landed at the feet of Catherine Cronin 40 yards from goal.

The winger took a touch before firing a fantastic lob over the stranded Budden only for it to go inches past the Cork post.

That was to be the last chance of the game as Cork held on for a famous win thanks to Player of the Match Clare Shine’s goal, one worthy of winning any cup final.

Cork City: Budden, Burke, O’Brien, McNamara, Duncliffe, Bourque, O’Donovan (Dring 64), Noonan (O'Gorman 81), Sheehy, Shine, McCarthy.

Subs: Badana, Carry, Barrett, Desmond, O’Keeffe.

UCD Waves: Dunne, Duggan, Walsh, Carroll, Cahill, Mustaki, Beirne (Kelly 81), Nolan, Cronin, Letmon (Chemaou 63), Dunbar (Gaynor 89).

Subs: Turner, Snell, Horan, O’Keeffe.

Referee: Paula Brady.


