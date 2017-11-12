Home»Sport

Vettel wins Brazilian Grand Prix despite thrilling comeback from Hamilton

Sunday, November 12, 2017 - 05:48 pm

Sebastian Vettel (Ferrari) won the Brazilian Grand Prix today.

Lewis Hamilton delivered a world champion's fightback from last to fourth however after crashing out in qualifying yesterday.

Vettel won for the first time since the summer break after he edged past pole-sitter Valtteri Bottas with a gutsy move at the opening corner.

But it was Hamilton's sensational canter through the field which stole the show at the penultimate round of his title-winning year.

The Briton, who even led the race at one stage, took the chequered flag just 0.8 seconds adrift of third-placed Kimi Raikkonen.


KEYWORDS

sportmotorsportf1Formula 1

