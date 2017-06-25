Vettel hits Hamilton as Ricciardo wins incident-packed Azerbaijan Grand Prix

Sebastian Vettel was accused of deliberately driving into his title rival Lewis Hamilton as this year's Formula One championship burst into life during a dramatic Azerbaijan Grand Prix.

Red Bull's Daniel Ricciardo won what will be regarded as a race for the ages following three safety car periods, one red flag and a series of notable incidents.

But it is Hamilton's clash with Vettel which will be the main talking point after the Ferrari driver was hit with a penalty for colliding twice with the Briton.

Yet despite his 10-second stop-and-go penalty - after the stewards in Baku deemed Vettel's actions to be dangerous - the German still managed to extend his title lead to 14 points after Hamilton was forced into an unscheduled pit stop when his headrest came loose.

Vettel crossed the line in fourth place with Hamilton in fifth. Hamilton's Mercedes team-mate Valtteri Bottas recovered from last place after a first-lap collision with Kimi Raikkonen to pip Williams driver Lance Stroll on the line to take second. Stroll, 18, completed the podium.