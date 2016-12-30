Valencia seek another new manager after Cesare Prandelli quits

Cesare Prandelli has quit as coach of Valencia after less than three months in the job.

The former coach of the Italian national side took charge at the start of October after Los Che had sacked Pako Ayestaran following four successive defeats at the start of the league campaign.

No official reason was given for Prandelli's departure, but reports in Spain suggested it was related to a disagreement over transfers with the club's owners. Voro, who took over in a caretaker capacity after Ayestaran's dismissal, will take charge of first-team affairs.

A club statement released on Friday afternoon read: "Cesare Prandelli has communicated to Valencia his irrevocable decision to resign from his position as coach, as of Friday, December 30.

"Voro Gonzalez will take over in charge of the first-team squad. Valencia director Anil Murthy and sporting director Jesus Garcia Pitarch will hold a press conference at the Ciudad Deportiva on Saturday, December 31, at 10am."

Valencia's form has not dramatically improved since Prandelli took charge and the club went into Spain's winter break outside LaLiga's relegation zone on goal difference alone.

The team won his first match in full charge - away to Sporting Gijon on October 16 - but failed to win any of their subsequent seven league games in the run-up to the break.

Valencia are now seeking a ninth full-time manager since Unai Emery's four-year stint ended in 2012.

Prandelli coached Italy between 2010 and 2014, leading them to a runners-up finish at Euro 2012.

He spent five years prior to that in charge of Serie A side Fiorentina and worked briefly at Turkish side Galatasaray after his time in charge of Italy ended.