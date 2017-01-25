Usain Bolt's been stripped of his triple-triple due to a team-mate and people are very angry

Usain Bolt has lost his 4×100 metres relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a result of Jamaica team-mate Nesta Carter being disqualified for a doping violation.
It means that through no fault of his own, the sprinting superstar can no longer claim to hold the “triple triple” – just two triples and one double instead.
That’s still an incredible feat but probably won’t feel like it to Bolt right now.
Poor Usain Bolt. That's so unfair, just because a Team mate was stupid enough to Cheat. Usain Bolt worked hard for that. 😱— Alex Phillips® (@ItsAlexOkay_) January 25, 2017
Poor @usainbolt
Punished for someone else's cheating 🙆🏿♂️— Msimeki Nkatingi® ™ (@iAMsimeki) January 25, 2017
How mad would you be if you were Usain bolt right now— Cal (@Callumdeegan88) January 25, 2017
You just know that Usain Bolt wants to drop kick #NestaCarter right now for being stripped of Beijing Relay Gold! So unfair he's penalised 😡— Nicole Reece (@Gloss80) January 25, 2017
Imagine a major part of your legacy being shattered by one selfish cheat #UsainBolt— Jack (@Jaack_Street) January 25, 2017
It also means Bolt is no longer joint top of the all-time Olympic track and field gold medals list.
The day when 'Triple Triple' becomes 'Two Triples & One Double'.
Feeling sorry for #UsainBolt, doesn't deserve it.— wojtek majka (@wojch) January 25, 2017
But despite the controversy there’s no doubt in a lot of people’s minds that he’s still the greatest.
Very disappointing to hear about @usainbolt being stripped of a 2008 medal due to a teammate's actions #stillthegreatest 🇯🇲— April Jackson (@AprilJJackson) January 25, 2017
Usain Bolt is no longer a triple triple Olympian all thanks to Nesta Carter's failed dope test. He's still Olympic's track and field best!— Chinatu Jon (@ChinatuJon) January 25, 2017
The 31-year-old Carter ran the first leg in the 4×100 metres relay in Beijing, helping Jamaica to a new world record of 37.10 seconds and Bolt to his third Olympic gold medal.
But the International Olympic Committee has now stripped the Jamaicans of that victory after a re-analysis of Carter’s anti-doping sample tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.
Fans are taking one piece of positivity from it though – does this mean we’ll be seeing Bolt in Tokyo?
Sooooo we seeing you in japan bruh? @usainbolt— 🇸🇱 Nusi (@DeLaZorro) January 25, 2017