Home»Sport

Usain Bolt's been stripped of his triple-triple due to a team-mate and people are very angry

Wednesday, January 25, 2017 - 04:02 pm

Usain Bolt has lost his 4×100 metres relay gold medal from the 2008 Beijing Olympics as a result of Jamaica team-mate Nesta Carter being disqualified for a doping violation.

It means that through no fault of his own, the sprinting superstar can no longer claim to hold the “triple triple” – just two triples and one double instead.

That’s still an incredible feat but probably won’t feel like it to Bolt right now.

It also means Bolt is no longer joint top of the all-time Olympic track and field gold medals list.

But despite the controversy there’s no doubt in a lot of people’s minds that he’s still the greatest.

The 31-year-old Carter ran the first leg in the 4×100 metres relay in Beijing, helping Jamaica to a new world record of 37.10 seconds and Bolt to his third Olympic gold medal.

But the International Olympic Committee has now stripped the Jamaicans of that victory after a re-analysis of Carter’s anti-doping sample tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.

Fans are taking one piece of positivity from it though – does this mean we’ll be seeing Bolt in Tokyo?

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Athletics, Beijing, Nesta Carter, Olympics, Usain Bolt,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Joe Schmidt expects Johnny Sexton to be fit for Six Nations opener

Conor McGregor fights accounted for over half of UFC's pay-per-view buys in 2016

Cork club to host ‘An Audience with Roy Keane’

Katie Taylor's Madison Square Garden bout is off


Today's Stories

All-Ireland club finals will have later throw-in time to boost profile

Rory Mcllroy opts to delay return until March

Rassie Erasmus keeps focus strictly on Munster job

Willo Flood recalls day he was burgled by fan

Lifestyle

Cork native is fulfilling a dream of performing Mozart

Dark days can be a piece of cake for Eva Lawes

Making cents: Shopping around is still the best way to save some cash

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 