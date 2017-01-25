Usain Bolt loses Olympic gold after Jamaica team-mate's failed drug test

Usain Bolt is no longer a triple-triple Olympic champion after his Jamaican sprint relay team-mate Nesta Carter was disqualified from the 2008 Games for failing a drugs test.

The 31-year-old Carter ran the first leg in the 4x100 metres relay in Beijing, helping Jamaica to a new world record of 37.10 seconds and Bolt to his third Olympic gold medal.

But the International Olympic Committee has now stripped the Jamaicans of that victory after a re-analysis of Carter's anti-doping sample tested positive for the banned stimulant methylhexaneamine.