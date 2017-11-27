Home»Sport

US basketballer high-fives imaginary teammates after incredible 3-on-5 performance

Monday, November 27, 2017 - 12:29 pm

A top NBA draft prospect has created some serious buzz with his performance in a 3-on-5 game this weekend, writes Stephen Barry.

Collin Sexton was one of only three Alabama players left on the court for the final 11 minutes of their clash with unbeaten Minnesota, but still managed to score 40 points.

The Crimson Tide’s entire seven-man bench was ejected from the game with nearly 14 minutes remaining after encroaching onto the court when a shemozzle broke out.

Then, one of the five remaining players was fouled out only two minutes later, followed by another player leaving with an ankle injury within a minute.

It all left Alabama 67-54 behind with 10:41 on the clock, a gap which grew to 15 points with 6:37 to go.

“This game is all but decided now…”

Not according to Sexton.

He fired in a trio of three-point jump shots and a driving two-point lay-up to bring the gap back to three, 83-80.

Check out that highlight reel!

He even had a chance to tie the game before Minnesota finally managed to close out a tense 89-84 win.

Still, Sexton remained in high spirits until the end – high-fiving his imaginary teammates as he dropped two final free throws.

40 points in all and a 30-22 victory in an 11-minute game of 3-on-5… Sign that man up to the NBA!


KEYWORDS

BasketballAlabamaCollin Sexton

More in this Section

Ireland to face All Blacks for next November’s autumn internationals

Jurgen Klopp would rather quit than see Liverpool close out games by cheating

Ireland's Joy Neville named World Rugby Referee of the Year

Lack of goalline technology denies Messi goal


Today's Stories

Sweet 16th as Nemo Rangers mock underdog tag

Alex Wootton catches Johann van Graan’s eye

Glanmire delight, but DCU go top

Sweet 16th as Nemo Rangers mock underdog tag

Lifestyle

The Butter Exchange Band will go marching far into the future

Online Lives: Adam Coleman - Fashion and social issues blogger

Christmas brings festive songs whether you want a Silent Night or not

The islands of Ireland: A Rising tide and the arrival of the Aud at Illauntannig

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 25, 2017

    • 4
    • 16
    • 18
    • 24
    • 32
    • 35
    • 46

Full Lotto draw results »