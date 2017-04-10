United States, Canada and Mexico to unite for 2026 World Cup bid

The football associations of the United States, Canada and Mexico have announced their intention to submit a joint bid to host the 2026 World Cup.

The CONCACAF countries confirmed their plan to bring the tournament to North America at a press conference at One World Trade Centre in New York.

US Soccer Federation president Sunil Gulati, Mexico's Decio De Maria and Canada's Victor Montagliani announced the unified bid, which would represent the first time three nations jointly host a FIFA competition.

The proposal will see the US host 60 games, with 10 each in Canada and Mexico

The World Cup was last held in the region at USA 94, while Mexico hosted in 1970 and 1986. Canada hosted the 2015 women's World Cup.

"Canada has already proven itself as a formidable host for the world's game, setting FIFA records for attendance at the Under-19 Women's World Championship in 2002, the FIFA Under-20 World Cup in 2007, and the FIFA Women's World Cup in 2015," said Montagliani.

"We look forward to continuing our successful collaboration with fellow CONCACAF member associations under the FIFA Council principles for joint bids and to continue our tradition of hosting record-breaking international events."

The bid provides a stark contrast to President Donald Trump's promise to build a border wall between the USA and Mexico.

But Gulati said that President Trump is "supportive" of the bid and had "encouraged" it.

The 2026 tournament will be the first of the new 48-team, 80-game format. The final decision to name the hosts will be made in May 2020.