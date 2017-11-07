Home»Sport

Uninspiring or just what West Ham need? Twitter reacts to David Moyes’s appointment

Tuesday, November 07, 2017 - 11:25 am

West Ham’s 4-1 defeat to Liverpool at home on Saturday proved to be the straw that broke the camel’s back for Slaven Bilic, who has been replaced by Premier League stalwart David Moyes.

Moyes, 54, enjoyed a successful 11 years with Everton before moving into more turbulent waters, with forgettable spells at Manchester United, Real Sociedad and Sunderland all following.

Not known for an expansive style of football, it’s fair to say Moyes’s arrival has not been greeted with much fanfare.

Meanwhile, others pointed out that Moyes’s original Manchester United contract, from which he was released in 2014, still has a fair bit of time left on it.

He wasn’t quite the manager United were looking for.

West Ham fans weren’t all disappointed by the decision though, with many encouraging others to give him the support he requires to help the club improve.

And if anyone needed convincing, take a look at Moyes’s recent European pedigree…

With West Ham 18th in the Premier League table, Champions League aspirations might be better saved for next season.


KEYWORDS

ViralWest HamUKDavid MoyesfootballManagerPremier League

Related Articles

Denmark could be without captain and striker; Keogh also doubt for Ireland

Corner from Cook gives Bournemouth third Premier League win

Brighton inflict more home misery on struggling Swansea

10-man Huddersfield hang on for another Premier League win

More in this Section

Burnley duo miss Ireland training session

There was a strong reaction to Neil Francis calling Bundee Aki call-up 'ethically and morally wrong'

Keith Earls full of praise for new arrivals in Ireland camp

Confirmed: Derek McGrath commits to Waterford for another year


Today's Stories

Ciaran Clark cementing Ireland partnership with Shane Duffy

Mark O’Connor: I want to play for Kerry down the line

Keith Earls full of praise for new arrivals in Ireland camp

Ireland’s top 100 golf courses: Let the debate begin

Lifestyle

Stepping up for Sleeping Beauty

Fogarty finally gains the upper hand

Meet the memory collectors

Making Cents: The richer or poorer part of married life

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Saturday, November 04, 2017

    • 21
    • 31
    • 32
    • 43
    • 44
    • 47
    • 24

Full Lotto draw results »