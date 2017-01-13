Home»Sport

Ulster name side for trip to Exeter

Friday, January 13, 2017 - 12:20 pm

Ulster Director of Rugby Les Kiss has made three personnel changes for their Champions Cup trip to play Exeter Chiefs on Sunday.

Dave Shanahan will make his first senior start after being named at scrumhalf, while Charles Piutau and Pete Browne are also brought into the starting XV.

Shanahan has made 10 previous appearances for the Province, all of which have come from the replacements bench. He will be partnered at half back by Paddy Jackson.

Luke Marshall and Stuart McCloskey will continue their midfield combination outside the Ireland flyhalf.

Piutau, ranked second in the competition for metres made in attack, is selected on the right wing, with captain Andrew Trimble moving to the opposite flank. Louis Ludik, who was impressive in last week's game at Parc y Scarlets, is retained at fullback.

Ross Kane will make his first European start after being selected in an unchanged front row that also includes Ireland skipper Rory Best and Callum Black.

Browne's inclusion in the second row alongside Kieran Treadwell means that Iain Henderson will shift to the back row and will wear the number six jersey. Chris Henry and Sean Reidy are the other loose forwards named by Kiss.

Exeter Chief v Ulster at Sandy Park on Sunday January 15 at 5.30pm.

Ulster team: L Ludik, C Piutau, L Marshall, S McCloskey, A Trimble - capt., P Jackson, D Shanahan; C Black, R Best, R Kane, K Treadwell, P Browne, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy.

Replacements: J Andrew, A Warwick, J Simpson, F van der Merwe, C Ross, P Marshall, B Herron, J Stockdale.

