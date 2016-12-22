Ulster make six changes for Friday interpro

Ulster welcome Connacht to the Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night for their sold-out interprovincial PRO12 clash.

Les Kiss has taken the opportunity to introduce six new faces into Ulster's starting XV for the match.

Clive Ross starts in the back row.

Five of the changes come in the forwards after a physical Champions Cup tie versus ASM Clermont Auvergne on Sunday.

Andrew Warwick and Rodney Ah You come in to start in the front row alongside Rory Best, who will again captain the side from hooker.

Kieran Treadwell, who impressed off the bench in the back-to-back games against the French giants, has earned a start in the second row. Iain Henderson has been moved from blindside flanker to partner the youngster at lock.

Clive Ross and Roger Wilson have been selected in the back row alongside Chris Henry, who is retained in the number 7 jersey.

There is just one newcomer in the backline as Jacob Stockdale, who made his European debut against Clermont at the weekend, is installed on the left wing. Louis Ludik is moved to the right wing berth and Charles Piutau will continue at fullback.

Stuart McCloskey, who will win his 50th Ulster cap on Friday evening, will again be joined in midfield by fellow international Luke Marshall. Ruan Pienaar and Paddy Jackson start together in the half-back positions for the third consecutive match.

Here's your team to face @connachtrugby tomorrow night - what do you think? #SUFTUM pic.twitter.com/G203ue6fTC — Ulster Rugby (@UlsterRugby) December 22, 2016

Ulster v Connacht at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday December 23 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Ulster team: C Piutau, L Ludik, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best - capt., R Ah You, K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, C Henry, R Wilson.

Replacements: R Herring, C Black, W Herbst, F van der Merwe, S Reidy, P Marshall, D Cave, T Bowe.