Home»Sport

Ulster make six changes for Friday interpro

Thursday, December 22, 2016 - 12:54 pm

Ulster welcome Connacht to the Kingspan Stadium tomorrow night for their sold-out interprovincial PRO12 clash.

Les Kiss has taken the opportunity to introduce six new faces into Ulster's starting XV for the match.

Clive Ross starts in the back row.

Five of the changes come in the forwards after a physical Champions Cup tie versus ASM Clermont Auvergne on Sunday.

Andrew Warwick and Rodney Ah You come in to start in the front row alongside Rory Best, who will again captain the side from hooker.

Kieran Treadwell, who impressed off the bench in the back-to-back games against the French giants, has earned a start in the second row. Iain Henderson has been moved from blindside flanker to partner the youngster at lock.

Clive Ross and Roger Wilson have been selected in the back row alongside Chris Henry, who is retained in the number 7 jersey.

There is just one newcomer in the backline as Jacob Stockdale, who made his European debut against Clermont at the weekend, is installed on the left wing. Louis Ludik is moved to the right wing berth and Charles Piutau will continue at fullback.

Stuart McCloskey, who will win his 50th Ulster cap on Friday evening, will again be joined in midfield by fellow international Luke Marshall. Ruan Pienaar and Paddy Jackson start together in the half-back positions for the third consecutive match.

Ulster v Connacht at the Kingspan Stadium on Friday December 23 - kick-off 7.35pm.

Ulster team: C Piutau, L Ludik, L Marshall, S McCloskey, J Stockdale, P Jackson, R Pienaar; A Warwick, R Best - capt., R Ah You, K Treadwell, I Henderson, C Ross, C Henry, R Wilson.

Replacements: R Herring, C Black, W Herbst, F van der Merwe, S Reidy, P Marshall, D Cave, T Bowe.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

James Wade finishes in style at the World Darts Championship

Scott Sinclair expects to thrive on 'hatred' of Old Firm derby at Ibrox

Irish Football Association accepts FIFA fine for poppy displays

Seamus Coleman gave a deserving fan the best Secret Santa present ever


Today's Stories

Five Irish Olympians reflect on what happened after their Rio odyssey

Ruby Walsh: ‘I thought I found another horse of a lifetime in Vautour but it wasn’t to be’

Jose Mourinho: I feel guilty over Memphis Depay and Ashley Young

Irish amateur golf’s 2016 rising

Lifestyle

Colette Sheridan's arts highlights of 2016

Sherlock strikes again with new series set to be darker than ever

How not to make a meal out of cooking Christmas dinner for the first time

New exhibition in Cork looks at relationship between food and feeling

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 