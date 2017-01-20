Home»Sport

Ulster make six changes for final Champions Cup pool game

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 12:22 pm

Les Kiss has named his match day squad for Ulster's concluding Champions Cup pool game, against Union Bordeaux Bègles, at Kingspan Stadium on Saturday.

Ulster's chances of progression to the knockout stages are all but gone following a 31-19 defeat at the hands of Exeter Chiefs on Sunday and there are six personnel changes to the starting XV that lost at Sandy Park.

Darren Cave starts at 13, alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Four of the changes come in the tight five as the front row injury crisis continues, with Hughes Insurance Academy props Ross Kane and Tommy O'Hagan adding their names to the lengthy injury list.

Jonny Simpson will make his first start for the Province at tighthead prop and will pack down alongside Ireland skipper Rory Best and Andy Warwick .

Robbie Diack and Franco van der Merwe will start together in the second row for the first time, while the loose forward trio of Iain Henderson, Chris Henry and Sean Reidy is retained.

Dave Shanahan and Paddy Jackson are named as halfback partners for the second consecutive week. Darren Cave is installed in the Ulster midfield alongside Stuart McCloskey.

Tommy Bowe returns to the starting lineup on the right wing, with Andrew Trimble selected on the left flank and Charles Piutau reverting to fullback.

Ulster team v Union Bordeaux Bègles at the Kingspan Stadium Saturday on January 21 - kick-off 1pm.

Ulster team: C Piutau, T Bowe, D Cave, S McCloskey, A Trimble (captain), P Jackson, D Shanahan; A Warwick, R Best, J Simpson, R Diack, F van der Merwe, I Henderson, C Henry, S Reidy;

Replacements: J Andrew, C Black, R Lutton, K Treadwell, C Ross, P Marshall, B Herron, C Gilroy.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, rugby.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hyundai withdraw car from Monte Carlo rally following spectator death

Tottenham's Tunnel Club set to bring fans closer to the players than ever before

WATCH: Dan Evans upsets home favourite Bernard Tomic to reach Australian Open last 16

Dylan Hartley and Joe Marler included in England's Six Nations squad


Today's Stories

2016 flop just a blip, argues Rebel ace Pat Horgan

Arsene Wenger: We can’t live with China cash

Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 