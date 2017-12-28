Home»Sport

Ulster facing injury crisis ahead of Munster clash

Thursday, December 28, 2017 - 07:55 pm

Ulster are facing into an injury crisis ahead of their Guinness PRO14 derby with Munster on New Years Day.

They’re set to be without as many as 10 players for the clash, as Les Kiss attempts to manage their workload during the Christmas period.

Irish internationals Iain Henderson and Jacob Stockdale are unavailable, while the likes of Rory Best, Luke Marshall and Chris Henry are also ruled out.

Jacob Stockdale in full flow


