Ulster beat Connact 23-7 at Kingspan Stadium

Ulster have moved up to fourth place in rugby's Guinness Pro-12.

Stuart McCloskey and Clive Ross got tries in either half as they beat Connacht 23-7 at Kingspan Stadium.

Paddy Jackson kicked 13-points for the hosts while Jack Carty got a try and conversion for the visitors - who remain in eighth.

Connacht's injury problems have also mounted further with Ultan Dillane, Danie Poolman, Finlay Bealham coming off during the defeat.

In tonight's other game, Benetton Treviso have beaten Zebre 23-12 in their all Italian clash.