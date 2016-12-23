Home»Sport

Ulster beat Connact 23-7 at Kingspan Stadium

Friday, December 23, 2016 - 08:13 pm

Ulster have moved up to fourth place in rugby's Guinness Pro-12.

Stuart McCloskey and Clive Ross got tries in either half as they beat Connacht 23-7 at Kingspan Stadium.

Paddy Jackson kicked 13-points for the hosts while Jack Carty got a try and conversion for the visitors - who remain in eighth.

Connacht's injury problems have also mounted further with Ultan Dillane, Danie Poolman, Finlay Bealham coming off during the defeat.

In tonight's other game, Benetton Treviso have beaten Zebre 23-12 in their all Italian clash.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS ulster, connact, rugby, sport,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Arsenal fans are cheesed off about having to play Crystal Palace with Sam Allardyce in charge

World rugby to contact RFU over handling of George North's head injury

Sam Allardyce is appointed as new Crystal Palace manager

Barcelona drawn against Athletic Bilbao in Copa del Rey last 16


Today's Stories

THE BIG INTERVIEW: How Paul's drive ignited the champion in Gary O'Donovan

Holiday plotlines to make or break season of goodwill

JT McNamara’s passing overshadowed everything else in 2016

Noel O’Brien Interview - Ireland's senior national hunt handicapper

Lifestyle

The Annual Bumper Arts & Ents Quiz is here!

Survive your own Christmas with the Cranks

Pre-wrapped beauty gifts your friends and family will love

Dietary requirements? We've got your Christmas dinner sorted

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 21, 2016

    • 6
    • 10
    • 23
    • 28
    • 37
    • 41
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 