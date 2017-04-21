Home»Sport

UEFA to refund Man City €40million

Friday, April 21, 2017 - 06:12 pm

Manchester City will have €40million refunded after UEFA confirmed the club had complied with sanctions imposed for breaching Financial Fair Play rules.

City were hit with a €60million fine, transfer restrictions and forced to name a smaller Champions League squad than usual after being found guilty of breaching the European governing body's regulations in 2014.

Two thirds of the €60million fine, however, was to be surrendered on the condition it could be returned if all operational and financial measures insisted upon by UEFA were met.

Additional criteria City agreed to meet included limiting annual losses to set amounts each year with the purpose of moving towards break-even figures.

This has now been achieved with City even recording profit in the past two financial years.

French side Paris St Germain, who fell foul of regulations in the same year, have also fulfilled their requirements.

A statement from UEFA read: "Manchester City FC (England) and Paris Saint-Germain (France), whose settlement agreements were signed back in May 2014, have fully complied with all the requirements and overall objective of their agreements. Consequently, they have exited the settlement regime."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS soccer, uefa, man city

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Zlatan Ibrahimovic set to miss the rest of the season

Athlone Town manager steps down after only 42 days

Arsenal have launched their own Amazon Echo Alexa skill

Gabriel Jesus set to make dramatic return from injury against Arsenal


Today's Stories

Andy Farrell: Heat of battle will tell all

John Caulfield: We’re firing our managers like it’s the Premier League

Resolute Duncan Williams still pushing for perfection

Davy Fitzgerald could use ban to spur his players, says Cillian Buckley

Lifestyle

Report: Will mechanical harvesting of seaweed lead to ecological disaster?

Ask Audrey: You’re in Kerry. No one will notice if you thump your chest and roar “Me You Sex Now!”

Terry George: 'There was no way I was doing a propaganda thing'

Senita Appiakorang finding her place in the identity parade

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 19, 2017

    • 8
    • 18
    • 23
    • 29
    • 30
    • 31
    • 47

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 