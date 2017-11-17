UEFA closes case against Roma fans for alleged mokey chants during Chelsea game

UEFA has closed disciplinary proceedings against Roma after some of their supporters allegedly directed monkey chants at Chelsea defender Antonio Rudiger during October's Champions League clash at Stamford Bridge.

In a statement, UEFA announced its control, ethics and disciplinary body "has decided to close the disciplinary proceedings".

Press Association Sport understands there was insufficient evidence to proceed.

Germany defender Rudiger left Roma for Chelsea last summer, having previously expressed his frustration at a failure to tackle racist incidents which saw him targeted.

Chelsea and Roma drew the October 18 game 3-3, while Roma won 3-0 in Italy two weeks later.