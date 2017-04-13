Home»Sport

UEFA charges Leicester sports scientist Tom Joel with improper conduct

Thursday, April 13, 2017 - 05:16 pm

Leicester's sports scientist Tom Joel has been charged with improper conduct by UEFA.

He was sent to the stands in the second half of Wednesday's 1-0 Champions League quarter-final defeat at Atletico Madrid.

Joel had been trying to get water to winger Marc Albrighton, who was suffering from stomach cramps, but had encroached into Atletico boss Diego Simeone's technical area.

Atletico complained and Joel was asked to leave the dugout by referee Jonas Eriksson. Leicester boss Craig Shakespeare insisted afterwards it had been a genuine mistake.

Atletico, who won the first leg thanks to Antoine Griezmann's penalty, have also been charged under article 38 of UEFA's safety and security regulations because of a blocked stairway.

Leicester host Atletico in Tuesday's second leg as they bid to reach the semi-finals.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS tom joel, leicester,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Europa League clash delayed by crowd disturbances in Lyon

Brian O’Driscoll’s 2017 Lions selections

Sports psychologist says Wednesday match 'a step too far' for Borussia Dortmund

Fergal O'Brien relishing first round clash with Mark Selby at World Championship


Today's Stories

Mayo's Lee Keegan accepts Dublin’s ‘campaign’ may have worked

Mark Downey determined to bring ‘A’ game to World Track Championships

Leicester still in hunt despite contentious penalty for Atletico Madrid

Mayo's Lee Keegan accepts Dublin’s ‘campaign’ may have worked

Lifestyle

‘It took eight years to get a correct diagnosis for HS’

Giving up Tinder for Lent: the struggle was real

Pretender to the throne of 'The King'

Divine fashion ideas for communion and confirmation season

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 