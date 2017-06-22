Home»Sport

UEFA changes date of Celtic's potential Champions League trip to Linfield

Thursday, June 22, 2017 - 05:13 pm

Celtic's potential powder-keg Champions League qualifier with Linfield in Belfast has now been pencilled in for July 14, it is understood.

The Parkhead giants will kick-off their bid to reach the group stage next month and will face the winners of the Blues' first-round qualifying clash with San Marino minnows La Fiorita.

But the usual Tuesday/Wednesday slot set aside by Uefa for the first-leg clash with Linfield - should they progress - on July 11 or 12 - key dates in annual Orange celebrations - would have seen Celtic's large travelling support heading to Windsor Park at the height of the marching season, sparking fears of trouble.

Now, however, after talks between the governing body, the clubs and the Police Service of Northern Ireland the game is set to go ahead on Friday the 14th.

Police are understood to have ruled out the match taking place on either the 11th or 12th amid concerns tensions could erupt between the Hoops fans and Linfield's loyalist faithful.

Disturbances at a 12th of July parade in Belfast in 2013.

A possible solution to the dilemma would have been to switch the ties, with Celtic hosting the opener in Glasgow before crossing the Irish Sea for the return a week later.

But Linfield dismissed that possibility as they look to cash in on the right to host the all-important first leg.

