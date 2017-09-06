Tyrone star Justin McMahon retires from inter-county football

Tyrone's All-Star defender Justin McMahon has retired from inter-county football.

The 2008 All-Ireland winner made his debut for Mickey Harte's side in 2007 and went on to represent his county 100 times, 40 of those in the Championship.

McMahon also won five Ulster titles.

It leaves Colm Cavanagh as the only survivor on the current panel from the team that won the 2008 All-Ireland.

The news will come as a blow to Harte, who last night saw his contract renewed until 2020.

On their website, the Tyrone County Board thanked McMahon for his years of service.