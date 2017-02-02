Tyler Bleyendaal to captain Munster as winger set to make debut

First year academy player Calvin Nash will make his Munster debut in tomorrow's Guinness Pro-12 match away to Edinburgh.

Nash has been handed a start on the wing with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus making 11 changes from the side that defeated Racing 92 in the Champions Cup last time out.

The steps to success! Ireland's Calvin Nash after an U20 Rugby Press Conference at the Sandymount Hotel. #IRFU pic.twitter.com/NUyltm7kDM — Sportsfile (@sportsfile) January 26, 2017

Dan Goggin renews his midfield partnership with Francis Saili after the pair last started against Connacht in December.

Duncan Williams is introduced at scrumhalf joining number 10 Tyler Bleyendaal who will captain the province for the first time, while another first sees Jaco Taute make the positional switch to fullback.

In the forwards lock Jean Kleyn is the only player to retain this place this week and he is joined in the engine room by Dave Foley who has overcome a wrist injury to start.

In an all new front row Peter McCabe makes his first start for the province joining hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer on his 100th Guinness PRO12 appearance. Following injury to James Cronin, McCabe returned to the province after a short loan spell with Connacht.

Similarly, there is a new look back row for tomorrow's encounter with Dave O'Callaghan, the academy's Conor Oliver and Jack O'Donoghue all introduced.

Returning from Irish camp this weekend Dave Kilcoyne, Billy Holland, Tommy O'Donnell and Rory Scannell have all been named in the replacements.

Munster: Jaco Taute; Calvin Nash, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin; Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt, Duncan Williams; Peter McCabe, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Dave O'Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Billy Holland, Tommy O'Donnell, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell.