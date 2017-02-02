Home»Sport

Tyler Bleyendaal to captain Munster as winger set to make debut

Thursday, February 02, 2017 - 01:50 pm

First year academy player Calvin Nash will make his Munster debut in tomorrow's Guinness Pro-12 match away to Edinburgh.

Nash has been handed a start on the wing with director of rugby Rassie Erasmus making 11 changes from the side that defeated Racing 92 in the Champions Cup last time out.

Dan Goggin renews his midfield partnership with Francis Saili after the pair last started against Connacht in December.

Duncan Williams is introduced at scrumhalf joining number 10 Tyler Bleyendaal who will captain the province for the first time, while another first sees Jaco Taute make the positional switch to fullback.

In the forwards lock Jean Kleyn is the only player to retain this place this week and he is joined in the engine room by Dave Foley who has overcome a wrist injury to start.

In an all new front row Peter McCabe makes his first start for the province joining hooker Rhys Marshall and tighthead prop Stephen Archer on his 100th Guinness PRO12 appearance. Following injury to James Cronin, McCabe returned to the province after a short loan spell with Connacht.

Similarly, there is a new look back row for tomorrow's encounter with Dave O'Callaghan, the academy's Conor Oliver and Jack O'Donoghue all introduced.

Returning from Irish camp this weekend Dave Kilcoyne, Billy Holland, Tommy O'Donnell and Rory Scannell have all been named in the replacements.

Munster: Jaco Taute; Calvin Nash, Francis Saili, Dan Goggin; Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal Capt, Duncan Williams; Peter McCabe, Rhys Marshall, Stephen Archer; Jean Kleyn, Dave Foley; Dave O'Callaghan, Conor Oliver, Jack O'Donoghue.

Replacements: Kevin O'Byrne, Dave Kilcoyne, Brian Scott, Darren O'Shea, Billy Holland, Tommy O'Donnell, Angus Lloyd, Rory Scannell.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS rugby, munster

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Check out the trailer for the new George Best biopic

Swansea tried to sign Frank Lampard before he announced his retirement

Frank Lampard retires: Seven things you might not know about the Premier League legend

Irish UFC fighter retired over disability fears raised by brain scan


Today's Stories

Motion to allow 18-year-olds play U21 could make Congress

Kerry Donegal enmity can light spark on new league campaign

Davies warns North he must persuade Howley to give him the ball or risk Lions axe

Bandon Grammar book first ever semi-final place in Senior Cup

Lifestyle

Imbolc: The rise of Brigit for the 21st century

Escape the time trap: 10 top ways to get things done

Helen Flanagan's return: Rosie Webster is back on Coronation Street

DEBATE: Should homework be abolished?

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 