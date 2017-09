Two Athlone Town players have been banned from football for 12 months.

Lativan goalkeeper Igors Labuts and Romanian defender Dragos Sfrijan have been found guilty of breaching FAI rules.

Igors Labuts. Photo: Eddie O’Hare

They include the manipulation of matches, gambling and bringing the game into disrepute.

A match fixing investigation was launched after irregular betting patterns were noticed for Athlone's 3-1 defeat to Longford Town on April 29.

More to follow…