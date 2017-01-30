Twitter's getting a bit carried away after Sutton Utd got a massive game in the FA Cup

Vanarama National League side Sutton United pulled off defeating Championship side Leeds on Sunday in the FA Cup, and they now know the next opponents they’ll face in the last 16.

And it’s a cracking draw. Getting impatient? Ok, fine – they’ve drawn Premier League Arsenal at home.

Yes! Now THAT was a cup draw! So many beauties. — Danny Baker (@prodnose) January 30, 2017

Twitter has acted just how you’d expect: full of raw emotion.

This is what the #FACup is all about!! Reaction to Sutton getting Arsenal in the cup pic.twitter.com/Q5eFzKiJ72 — Mark Robinson (@robboma24) January 30, 2017

This is Sutton United's second choice goalkeeper. pic.twitter.com/f47OyTaPc6 — FourFourTweet (@FourFourTweet) January 30, 2017

There’s intrigue about the upset that could possibly happen.

Super draw for Sutton! They couldn't, could they? — Stan Collymore (@StanCollymore) January 30, 2017

The scenes when Sutton knock out Arsenal. — Chelsea HQ (@Chelsea_HQ) January 30, 2017

Plus obviously, that sort of unadulterated excitement that just can’t be held in is on display.

Sutton v Arsenal will be class. Huge for the amateurs that, and Sutton will be happy too. — Benjamin Wills (@_BenWills) January 30, 2017

Cracking #FACup draw that. Every big club away from home against smaller clubs. Sutton Utd must be buzzing! — Kristian Fearon (@KrisFearon1) January 30, 2017

SUTTON UTD VS ARSENAL FA CUP LAST 16 COME ON — Rohan Jaswal (@rohanJaswal1) January 30, 2017

Sutton Utd vs Arsenal.. haha what a draw! #FACup — Connor◇ (@Concoy96) January 30, 2017

Oooooohh @suttonunited at home against @Arsenal now that is going to be the biggest giant killing yet! Come on Sutton! #FACup — Alex Maher (@AwyMaher) January 30, 2017

And pure joy at what a cracking draw it really is for Sutton.

What a draw for Sutton exactly what they deserved. 👏👏👏👏 — Ian Wright (@IanWright0) January 30, 2017

Imagine being a Sutton player now knowing you'll be coming up against Arsenal. What dreams are made of! #FACup — Peter (@PGregson1992) January 30, 2017

Arsenal are coming to Sutton! Fa cup. Here we go now! YES WE CAN! YES WE CAN! — Tim Vine (@RealTimVine) January 30, 2017

There’s also an element of surprise.

Arsenal to play Sutton united next round! madness 😂#facup — JackJebb (@JackJebb8) January 30, 2017

Arsenal will play Sutton away in the next round of the FA Cup. Suprised we didn't get Bayern to be honest. — Arsenaloholic (@ArsenalohoIic) January 30, 2017

Plus, a little bit of negativity thrown in for good measure.

Well, let’s see what you’ve got this time Sutton…