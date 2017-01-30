Home»Sport

Twitter's getting a bit carried away after Sutton Utd got a massive game in the FA Cup

Monday, January 30, 2017 - 10:07 pm

Vanarama National League side Sutton United pulled off defeating Championship side Leeds on Sunday in the FA Cup, and they now know the next opponents they’ll face in the last 16.

And it’s a cracking draw. Getting impatient? Ok, fine – they’ve drawn Premier League Arsenal at home.

Twitter has acted just how you’d expect: full of raw emotion.

There’s intrigue about the upset that could possibly happen.

Plus obviously, that sort of unadulterated excitement that just can’t be held in is on display.

And pure joy at what a cracking draw it really is for Sutton.

There’s also an element of surprise.

Plus, a little bit of negativity thrown in for good measure.

Well, let’s see what you’ve got this time Sutton…

