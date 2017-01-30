Twitter to stream Sky Sports' deadline-day coverage

Football fans will be able to watch live streaming of Sky Sports' coverage of transfer deadline day on Twitter for the first time on Tuesday.

The social media platform has announced a partnership which will allow it to stream live coverage from Sky Sports News HQ for three hours as the transfer window draws to an end.

Fans will be able to watch a series of three broadcasts from 12pm-1pm, 5pm-6pm and 10pm-11pm and see the best of the live Twitter conversation.

Twitter COO Anthony Noto said: "We are thrilled to collaborate with Sky Sports to give fans everywhere another way to watch and discuss the day's top rumours and deals as they unfold live, all on Twitter."