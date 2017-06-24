Twitter reacts to the Lions defeat against the All Blacks

The British and Irish Lions have been defeated by New Zealand in their first test at Eden Park in Auckland.
The final score was 30-15.
Twitter fans admired the All Blacks performance and had mixed reviews about the Lions. Here are some of the best tweets.
Disappointing result #LionsNZ2017 but NZ are just so efficient. Some great play by the Lions. Nice to see a last minute try from Rhys Webb.— Sarah Mason (@SarMason12) June 24, 2017
Respect. Congrats to the #AllBlacks #LionsNZ2017 #NZLvBIL pic.twitter.com/rZin6Tj3Zo— All Blacks (@AllBlacks) June 24, 2017
Mistakes and penalties against were costly. But the #AllBlacks were different class. #NZLvBIL #LionsNZ2017— Benjamin Clifton (@Im_benny_c) June 24, 2017
Well... that was less than ideal! #LionsNZ2017 #AllBlacks #AllForOne— Rob Summers (@rmfsummers) June 24, 2017
This........ #LionsNZ2017 https://t.co/tHiiuEXIkt— Owen Houlihan (@OwenHoulihan) June 24, 2017
Compelling viewing so far #LionsNZ2017 - impressive stuff by #AllBlacks but #Lions 🦁 attacking well in pockets— Russell Lewis (@MrRussellLewis) June 24, 2017
NZ showing why they are the best in the world. #LionsNZ2017 #NZLvBIL— Ryan Martin (@RymanMartin) June 24, 2017
Very very clumsy #LionsNZ2017— Connor Yarwood (@connoryarwood9) June 24, 2017
New Zealand are absolutely brilliant! Lions playing well enough, just not clinical... NZ just keep the ball moving #NZLvBIL #LionsNZ2017— Dale Kirkpatrick (@D_RKirkpatrick) June 24, 2017
The Lions are giving away far too many penalties here, you can't play like this against the All Blacks and expect to win #LionsNZ2017— megan 👩🏼🔬 (@megsoleil_) June 24, 2017
Scores one of best lions try of all time and will also do umpire for ya if your stuck on a Wednesday evening . Some man #LionsNZ2017 pic.twitter.com/1XfZC6wIoP— Rory's Stories (@RorysStories) June 24, 2017
Standing ovation per Kieran Read!#manofthematch #TeamAllBlacks #NZLvBIL #AllBlacks #LionsNZ2017— Sí, sono sempre io (@sisonsempreio) June 24, 2017
I think we have answered the Sexton question, can't see him being in the squad next week. Uninspiring subs bench. #LionsNZ2017— Rob Easton (@robeaston1989) June 24, 2017