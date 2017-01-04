Home»Sport

Tweets mocking Bournemouth's Harry Arter over his stillborn daughter are to be investigated

Wednesday, January 04, 2017 - 10:44 am

A semi-professional football club are to investigate apparent tweets from one of their players mocking Bournemouth's Harry Arter over his stillborn daughter.

A tweet from an account in the name of Alfie Barker, sent to Arter after Arsenal came from 3-0 down to draw 3-3 at Bournemouth on Tuesday night, said: "at least you didn't lose your kid."

It was then followed up by another tweet to the midfielder which said: "big hype just for a disappointment like the 9 months leading up to your childs birth."

Bournemouth and Arter became aware of the offensive posts following the match and reported them directly to Twitter.

On Wednesday morning, the Tweets were still available for public view on the social media site.

Barker plays for Hitchin, who are in the Southern Football League's Premier Division, but is currently on loan at Spartan South Midlands League Division One side Codicote.

Hitchin manager Mark Burke told Press Association Sport: "This is the first I have heard about it and we will be looking into it."

The Football Association could also take a view on the issue given the governing body's guidelines on social network use.

