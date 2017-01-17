Home»Sport

TWEETS: Jamie Carragher suggests he may be next to head to China

Tuesday, January 17, 2017 - 03:39 pm

Normally, we’re extremely dubious when footballers make excuses for their social media posts (looking at you Joleon Lescott), but we’re willing to give Jamie Carragher the benefit of the doubt.

Fans of the former Liverpool defender were surprised to see him announce on Twitter that: “I am coming out of retirement, looking forward to getting back on the pitch.” The declaration was accompanied by a Chinese flag emoji.

Given that he retired from football almost four years ago, and seems to be pretty happy in his new career as a pundit, fans were confused.

An hour later he tweeted again to say that he thought he had been hacked, before later naming and shaming the lads from his gym as the culprits.

Always with an eye for an opportunity, Carragher added: “Only one positive it may alert the Chinese clubs I'm available.”

Now, we are aware he was only joking, but just in case anyone gets an ideas we’d like to speak plainly on behalf of Premier League fans.

You can come for the players, you can even come for some of the referees. But try to split up the Monday Night Football team of Carra and Nev and there will be trouble.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS sport, soccer.

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Bad news on the injury front for Spurs

Liverpool frustrated as uncertainty about Joel Matip's availability continues

Bacary Sagna fined by FA over comment about referee Lee Mason

Manchester United trigger one-year extension to Antonio Valencia's contract


Today's Stories

Veteran athletes prove they're still masters of their craft

Munster satisfied Conor Murray got proper care and attention

Liverpool now a stronger force, says Simon Mignolet

Achilles blow may finish Michael Fennelly’s Kilkenny career

Lifestyle

How to educate our youth about pornography addiction and dangers

MAKING CENTS: P60 is invaluable way of checking your credits

Dennis Quaid braves the elements to join Fortitude

Taking a closer look at Ireland's buzzards

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 