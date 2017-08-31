Home»Sport

Turf Club to revisit Davy Russell case after Tramore caution

Thursday, August 31, 2017 - 08:27 am

The Turf Club in Ireland has asked its appeal body to review Davy Russell's caution for the treatment of a horse at Tramore "on the grounds that it was unduly lenient".

Footage appeared to show the jockey striking Kings Dolly at a practice flight before the Flynn Hotel Group Mares Handicap Hurdle on August 18.

The incident was fully investigated and a referrals committee issued the rider with a caution at a disciplinary hearing on Saturday.

Russell argued that he wanted the horse to concentrate and that it was inappropriate to use the whip under the circumstances.

But the rider's actions have been heavily criticised in many quarters, including by the RSPCA, who argued that Russell deserved a stiffer penalty.

The Turf Club has now announced a second hearing, "to be held in due course", to decide whether or not to take retrospective action against the Gold Cup-winning jockey.


