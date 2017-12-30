Home»Sport

Tributes paid after death of ’truly inspirational’ ex-Ireland underage manager

Saturday, December 30, 2017 - 03:43 pm

The death has taken place of former Republic of Ireland underage manager Sean McCaffrey at the age of 58.

McCaffrey replaced Brian Kerr as Under 17 and Under 19 national team manager.

He was also a founding member and former manager of Monaghan United, and had a spell in charge of Dundalk in 2012.

"It is very sad to learn of the passing of Sean McCaffrey, who was truly an inspirational character and someone who made a difference at all levels of the game," said FAI CEO John Delaney.

"From his early days with Monaghan United to serving as an FAI Development Officer in the north east of the country and through to his masterful handling of the Republic of Ireland Under 19, Under 18 and Under 17 teams, he covered so much.

"While many people will rightly praise Sean for leading his Under 17 team in 2008 to the European Championships in Turkey, his real legacy lies with the numbers of players that he helped produce for the men’s senior team, which was well into double figures and included the likes of Robbie Brady, Jeff Hendrick, James McCarthy, Darren Randolph and Aiden McGeady.

"Quite simply, Sean McCaffrey was a football man. He was passionate about the development of the game, he drove Irish football on, and he was always the same, whether he was dealing with a schoolboy starting out or one of the country’s elite players.

"We send our deepest condolences to Sean’s family and friends at this time and we will remember Sean’s contribution to Irish football with a special presentation in the new year."


KEYWORDS

More in this Section

Want to watch all 39 of Harry Kane’s 2017 Premier League goals? Of course you do

Kilkenny’s Michael Fennelly announces his retirement

Faugheen pulled up as Mick Jazz lands Ryanair hurdle at Leopardstown

Hector Bellerin really wants to find this young Arsenal fan who wrote him an adorable message


 

Join the conversation - comment here

House rules for comments - FAQ

 

Today's Stories

The big interview with Tracey Kennedy: The art of seeing the bigger picture

2017 in football: Guardiola’s vindication and new money’s corrosive effect

Sean Cronin gives Joe Schmidt something to chew on

Back on the fairway: Signs are positive for golf clubs in 2018

Lifestyle

Ask Audrey looks ahead to 2018

Meet Ireland's famous faces taking part in Celebrity Home of the Year

Maia Dunphy is ready to Rumba on ‘Dancing With the Stars’

'Real-world stuff seeps in' to Black Mirror, says co-creator Charlie Brooker

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, December 27, 2017

    • 17
    • 20
    • 22
    • 24
    • 25
    • 40
    • 18

Full Lotto draw results »