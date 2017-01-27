Transfer news: Five Ireland players who could be on the move by deadline day

By Stephen Barry

A day after Conor Hourihane’s £3million (€3.5m) move to Aston Villa was confirmed, here are the latest updates on potential transfers for Ireland internationals as Tuesday’s deadline approaches.

Robbie Brady

Robbie Brady’s move to Crystal Palace has fallen through after Sam Allardyce agreed a £14million (€16.3m) fee for Patrick van Aanholt.

The Sunderland left-back, who has scored three goals this season, is undergoing a medical with the Selhurst Park side.

It had been reported that Palace had made a bid for Norwich’s Brady and Lille defender Ibrahim Amadou, but Allardyce said “They are not in our process at the moment.”

Burnley now appear to be the frontrunners to capture Brady’s signature, with childhood friend Jeff Hendrick and Stephen Ward already at Turf Moor.

Robbie Keane

Robbie Keane looks likely to head to England, with Preston North End manager Simon Grayson reiterating their interest in Ireland’s record goalscorer.

Grayson’s squad includes six Irish players, including recently signed Dundalk duo Andy Boyle and Daryl Horgan, and Keane could add to that number.

“If someone is available who we think would improve our squad, we will try and do that, whether that is Robbie Keane or someone from Everton, Liverpool, Manchester United, Manchester City or wherever,” Grayson told the Lancashire Evening Post.

“It has to be done within the boundaries of our wage structure.

“If Robbie wants to come here and we want to sign him, it will be more for footballing reasons than trying to better the wages he has been on at his other clubs.”

Leon Best

Leon Best has played his last game for Ipswich Town under Mick McCarthy, who told reporters he won’t pick the striker again.

Best, who was signed as a replacement for Daryl Murphy, hasn’t scored for the Tractor Boys and his only start in the last three months was the FA Cup defeat to non-league Lincoln City.

“I’ve told him he won’t play again for me,” insisted McCarthy.

“He came in, trained well for two weeks and really impressed everyone. It was a case of right place, right time for him, but he’s not done it since.

“I’m sure Leon has a different view, but it’s my view that counts. I decided after that Lincoln game that was it.”

James McCarthy

Rafa Benitez is chasing a deal to bring James McCarthy to Newcastle United before the transfer window closes, according to The Northern Echo.

Morgan Schneiderlin’s switch to Goodison Park means McCarthy is unlikely to see more game-time, with Newcastle and Crystal Palace having made contact with Everton about securing a loan deal for the 26-year-old.

Jonjo Shelvey and Isaac Hayden would provide competition for a midfield berth at St James’ Park, as the Magpies close in on an immediate return to the Premier League.

Darron Gibson

Another midfielder looking for a fresh start is Darron Gibson, who has only played 24 minutes for Everton this season – as a sub in an EFL Cup game against Yeovil last August.

David Moyes, who initially brought Gibson to Merseyside five years ago, has made an enquiry about the player, according to the Daily Mail.

Gibson’s teammate Bryan Oviedo is also a target for Moyes.