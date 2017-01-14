Trainer Barry Murphy 'confident' about Pairofbrowneyes ahead of Fairyhouse meet

Trainer Barry Murphy is keeping his fingers crossed Pairofbrowneyes can earn himself a deserved return to the winner's enclosure with victory in the Bar One Racing Dan Moore Memorial Chase.

With a total prize fund of €100,000 up for grabs, tomorrow's Fairyhouse feature has attracted a strong field of 14 runners.

Pairofbrowneyes has a likeable profile, having won or been placed in eight of his 12 starts over fences.

His last victory came in the Tim Duggan Memorial Handicap Chase in December 2015 and he was far from disgraced in finishing third when bidding for back-to-back victories in the Limerick contest over the festive period.

Murphy said: "He had a lot of weight in Limerick the last day, but still ran very well.

"I think the two-mile-one-furlong trip on Sunday will suit him better than the two-mile-three and the track and the ground will suit, so we're hopeful and going there confident.

"He always gives his all, so you're never sure how much he's taken out of himself, but he seems in good form and we're very happy with him."

John Ryan is in even more bullish about the chances of his smart chaser Draycott Place.

The eight-year-old reverted to hurdles on his latest appearance, finishing third at Thurles, and Ryan feels that run has left his charge cherry-ripe for his weekend assignment.

"He's absolutely flying and I think he goes there with a serious chance," said the Fairyhill-based trainer.

"I ran him in the Clonmel Oil Chase and then ran him back a bit quick at Cork a few days later.

"He disappointed me in the Troytown Chase over three miles, but he just doesn't get further than two-and-a-half, so I ran him back over two miles over hurdles the last day to sharpen him up.

"We decided against running him at Christmas to wait for this and I wouldn't swap him for anything else in the race."

Leap Dearg, formerly trained by Robert Tyner, is an outsider for James Nash, who said: "He's working well and seems to like heavy ground

"He's been a little bit disappointing but it's probably the first time that he will have his favoured ground since I've got him.

"It's great prize-money and he has a lovely racing weight."