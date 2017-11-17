Home»Sport

Touring sides should get an appearance fee, says Fiji coach

Friday, November 17, 2017 - 04:47 pm

Fiji boss John McKee has challenged global administrators to force through a gate-sharing revenue model to help tier two nations thrive in Test rugby.

The Samoa Rugby Union's bankruptcy has caused shock waves through the sport this month, and Fiji head coach McKee is advocating for change.

New Zealander McKee believes host unions should pay touring Test sides an appearance fee to ensure wider benefits from the hefty sell-out crowds like Ireland's 51,000 Aviva Stadium attendance for Saturday's Fiji clash.

"When you look at the regulations of the game, it's almost as though they were formulated back in the amateurism days and I don't think they've really moved on into the professional era for the tier two nations," said McKee.

"The big countries, there's a lot of reciprocal rights, and a lot of money is generated through broadcasting rights, which we don't have any broadcasting rights.

"If any of the tier one nations tour down south, they can get good gates, and it doesn't happen for us.

"I understand the unions up here have costs as well, and they get a lot of their income out of these gates.

"But I think there needs to be some move there somewhere, where the host pays the visiting team some sort of an appearance fee.

"The stadium's sold out here tomorrow, the Pacific teams are always a big draw card and the northern unions like playing them because the Pacific Islands teams are so entertaining.

"People will always come and watch Fiji because they know they will see exciting rugby.

"There's no other team in the world that can unleash the kinds of unusual, off-the-cuff plays we can.

"You don't want to coach that out of them, but you do have to balance that with a little bit of structure."

The stunning dexterity of the Fijians is underscored no more finely than by Levani Botia, who plays in the back row for La Rochelle in France's unforgiving Top 14 but inside centre in Test action for McKee's men.

The imposing midfielder will square up to Ulster powerhouse Stuart McCloskey in Dublin in a keenly-anticipated match-up.

McKee admitted Botia could shift into Fiji's back row in future, but for now is firmly a centre for the multi-talented tourists.

"Botia is a very interesting player, he's always played 12 for us in the Flying Fijians but towards the end of last year and this season La Rochelle have been using him as a six," said McKee.

"So I think he's one of the most versatile international players around.

"He's definitely a 12 for us for this tour, but towards 2019 who knows? He could perhaps transition into a back-rower for us."


KEYWORDS

IrelandFijiAvivaRugbyJohn McKee

More in this Section

Sean Gannon signs new deal with Dundalk

Michael O'Neill has 'earned the right to choose his next step, say compatriots

Manchester United announce record quarterly revenue of £141m despite soaring wage bill

"Something has gone dramatically wrong in how we’re developing our young players" - Liam Brady


Today's Stories

A rare window of opportunity for Ireland to build strength in depth

Cork C of I set to face familiar names

Breaking dressing room bond leaves sour aftertaste

Gavin Moynihan conjures up dream shot to win tour card

Lifestyle

John Wilson touring with music made with Rory Gallagher in Taste

The F word: Why are some women reluctant to call themselves feminists?

Ask Audrey: 'Come here, do posh girls fake orgasms?'

Music Man: Why singer Phil Coulter is still touring in his 70s

More From The Irish Examiner


Start the search

for your new job

GO

Lotto Results

Wednesday, November 15, 2017

    • 4
    • 7
    • 17
    • 19
    • 27
    • 34
    • 9

Full Lotto draw results »