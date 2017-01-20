Home»Sport

Tottenham's Tunnel Club set to bring fans closer to the players than ever before

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 11:26 am

When Tottenham players line up for games in their brand new stadium, they might feel a few extra eyes on them.

That’s because Spurs have revealed plans for a new fan area called the Tunnel Club, where supporters will have the chance to watch the players before they take to the pitch.

The glass will only be one-way, so the players can’t see the fans watching them – it’s pretty exclusive stuff.

A grand total of 104 supporters will enjoy the view, but it’s not the only exclusive location in Spurs’ new home.

The H Club is sure to be of interest to some. Offering fine dining to its guests, tickets are on offer for an eye-watering £15,000, and must be bought in pairs.

It does have a cheese room though, so kind of worth it.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS SBTV, Football, Premier League, Stadium, Tottenham Hotspur, White Hart Lane,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Hyundai withdraw car from Monte Carlo rally following spectator death

Ulster make six changes for final Champions Cup pool game

WATCH: Dan Evans upsets home favourite Bernard Tomic to reach Australian Open last 16

Dylan Hartley and Joe Marler included in England's Six Nations squad


Today's Stories

2016 flop just a blip, argues Rebel ace Pat Horgan

Arsene Wenger: We can’t live with China cash

Talented UCC book quarter-final spot

Oriel Park not yet ready to be put out to grass

Lifestyle

A look back at the inauspicious inaugurations in US history

Kevin Barry reconnects with Cork in his new play, Autumn Royal

Ask Audrey has been sorting out Cork people for years

'It’s the worst feeling in the whole world' - new mums need post-natal depression support

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 