Tottenham's last-minute 4-3 comeback against Wycombe left Spurs fans dealing with a rollercoaster of emotions

Seven goals were scored at White Hart Lane as Tottenham completed an incredible 4-3 comeback victory against a spirited Wycombe in the fourth round of the FA Cup.

Spurs fans thought the match would be a “walk in the park” – except it wasn’t. At least not in the first half of the game, with the League Two team leading 0-2 at the interval, courtesy of a double by captain Paul Hayes.

Classic example that pre match everyone thought Spurs against Wycombe Wanderers was a walk inb the park. Not the case 0-2 so far — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 28, 2017

Tottenham Hotspur 0-1 Wycombe Wanderers pic.twitter.com/0KQtAeIOcM — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 28, 2017

I refuse to believe we're losing to Wycombe, must be a dream — ㅤ (@CoysCharlie) January 28, 2017

Spurs 0-2 Wycombe Wanderers Paul Hayes: ⚽️⚽️ pic.twitter.com/u33Qd94Ub9 — Bleacher Report UK (@br_uk) January 28, 2017

HT: Tottenham 0-2 WYcombe. I kid you not! #TOTvWYC — Wycombe Wanderers (@wwfcofficial) January 28, 2017

Then relief came in the forms of Son Heung-min and substitute Vincent Janssen as Spurs finally got level, 65 minutes into the game.

Spurs equalise through Janssen's penalty. 2-2. His 4th goal and penalty for Tottenham. #COYS pic.twitter.com/5NAckteoiT — Chris Cowlin (@ChrisCowlin) January 28, 2017

Spurs on the way back 2-2 25 mins to go — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 28, 2017

And spurs equalise 😂 — Hafiz ™ (@HaFiZ10_) January 28, 2017

But that feeling of euphoria didn’t last long when 18 minutes later Garry Thompson crushed their hearts, taking Wycombe’s goal count to three against Tottenham’s two.

Just came out of an afternoon at @pingpongWC to see 10-man #cafc winning away and Spurs losing to Wycombe at home. pic.twitter.com/DBTlabavlY — Iain Liddle (@IainLiddle) January 28, 2017

@LewissPerrett how on earth are Spurs losing — em🌸 (@eemmiillyyb) January 28, 2017

Oh dear 2-3 — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 28, 2017

Then substitute Dele Alli swooped in, like a knight in shining armour, and struck in the 89th minute to make Spurs level again.

60': Tottenham 1-2 Wycombe 64': Tottenham 2-2 Wycombe 84': Tottenham 2-3 Wycombe 89': Tottenham 3-3 Wycombe Bloody love the FA Cup. 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/H5CizWcuPh — Football Stuff (@FootbalIStuff) January 28, 2017

3-3 Alli equalised — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 28, 2017

Spurs win!!! What a comeback!!! HAHAHAHA @Dele_Alli YOU ARE A GOD — Isaiah (@IDuran116) January 28, 2017

RT Dele_Alli: Hats off to wwfcofficial, really made us work for that today! Wish them all the best this season 👍🏽 #Spurs #THFC — James Wilson (@TottenhamSpurT) January 28, 2017

And just when the fans thought the game was going to end in a draw, sweet victory arrived at the very last minute with Heung-min, who scored the final goal in extra time.

60': Spurs 1-2 Wycombe 64': Spurs 2-2 Wycombe 84': Spurs 2-3 Wycombe 89': Spurs 3-3 Wycombe 94': Spurs 4-3 Wycombe WHAT A GAME! pic.twitter.com/cKUBpeynio — Premier League Zone (@ThePLZone) January 28, 2017

Thank the lord Spurs won 4-3 — Waterys (@WateryLMAO) January 28, 2017

But at least Spurs won today. Can equal any banter Arsenal fans throw at me today. — Santokie (@San_Toki_) January 28, 2017

Can't believe spurs won 4-3 😱 — macey (@jackmacey) January 28, 2017

However, long-time Spurs fan Lord Sugar was a bit sceptical…

4-3 Spurs can you believe that. You have to feel for Wycombe .Spurs did not play well . — Lord Sugar (@Lord_Sugar) January 28, 2017

But you have to admit, Wycombe did put up a strong fight…

Class from Wycombe. A great game and a tough fight. https://t.co/vPO3RGsi6q — Samuel Leon Powell (@sammylpowell) January 28, 2017

Yes, being a Spurs fan can sometimes be tough.

Being a Spurs fan is an emotional rollercoaster! #proverb #COYS 😂 Proved today ! Well done @SpursOfficial on to the next round ! — Aakash Shah (@aakash_shah94) January 28, 2017

Deep breaths, folks.