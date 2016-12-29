Tottenham's Kevin Wimmer and Son Heung-Min conducted the friendliest post-match interview you've ever seen

Tottenham’s 4-1 victory at St Mary’s against Southampton will have put Spurs fans up and down the country in a good mood – it certainly had that effect on defender Kevin Wimmer and forward Son Heung-Min.

Son came on and put the game out of sight for Tottenham, adding a third goal, and while Wimmer was an unused substitute, he was in fine form after the game.

Post-match chats don’t get much friendlier than this.

😂 Heung-Min Son​ & @KevinWimmer27​ interview each other! 😂 "You're a wonderful guy, honest & you're always funny." - The look on his face! pic.twitter.com/ZVIZ8A12vo — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) December 29, 2016

Wimmer begins by congratulating Son on an “unbelievable performance”, which might seem like a bit of an overstatement given that he came on 74 minutes into the game.

Things then take a turn for the friendly as Son takes the microphone and puts Kevin on the spot with this zinger: “Why are you my best friend?”

Thankfully, Kevin doesn’t freeze, saying: “Because you are a wonderful guy, an honest guy, you are always funny.”

The pair then share an awkward hug and a bit of cheering for some reason.

Of course, these two aren’t new to this kind of thing. Here they are playing Mario Kart…

And you thought Eric Dier and Dele Alli were cute.