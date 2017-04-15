Home»Sport

Tottenham's incredible numbers, Sunderland finally score and everything else from the Premier League

Saturday, April 15, 2017 - 07:21 pm

Football fans, rejoice! It’s been a day of golazos in the Premier League, with three beautiful goals coming in the game at Stoke alone.

Two of the league’s resurgent teams couldn’t find a way past one another, the fate of those at the bottom seems to be becoming clearer, and finally things at the top are hotting up again.

Let us talk you through the day’s highlights.

Results

Stoke City's Xherdan Shaqiri celebrates scoring against Hull City
(Barrington Coombs/PA)

Tottenham 4 – 0 Bournemouth

Sunderland 2 – 2 West Ham

Stoke City 3 – 1 Hull City

Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Leicester

Everton 3 – 1 Burnley

Watford 1 – 0 Swansea

Finally some fighting spirit from Sunderland…

Sunderland's Fabio Borini (left) celebrates scoring his side's second goal
(Owen Humphreys/PA)

After three consecutive losses, and an incredible run of seven games without a goal stretching back to when they put four past Palace at the beginning of February, Sunderland showed they might have some fight left in them yet.

Admittedly the Black Cats were playing West Ham, who in recent times have looked just as bad, so we’re not sure how much a 2-2 draw between the two actually says about either side’s quality or tactics.

The Hammers will know who they want to blame for the result…

But a 90th-minute equaliser is never bad for spirits – and might just be the push Sunderland need as they head into a crucial next fixture against Middlesbrough, who sit one place above them in the table and with a game in hand.

Even that might be too little too late, with the draw meaning Sunderland are nine points adrift of safety, but if there’s anything we’ve learned from the past few seasons it’s too never count anyone – especially Sunderland – out.

Tottenham did their bit

Tottenham Hotspur's Mousa Dembele (right) celebrates scoring his side's first goal of the game
(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

All Spurs can do is keep winning their matches and hope that Chelsea slip up, and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing.

Spurs bagged their second 4-0 victory in as many weeks against Bournemouth and, with the Blues travelling to Old Trafford on Sunday and Tottenham now just four points behind them, things are looking very positive.

And while that will be music to Tottenham fans’ ears, the football on show at White Hart Lane on Saturday will have once again had them purring. There might not be a more exciting team in the country right now.

Oh, and look at these incredible stats

The feeling is the best teams are “greater than the sum of their parts”, and Tottenham are certainly that, but take nothing away from the individuals.

Take a look at some of these.

Even this man bagged his first Premier League goal from open play.

Finishing second would be a tough pill to swallow…

Jack Wilshere has no luck

AFC Bournemouth's Jack Wilshere picks up an injury during the Premier League match at White Hart Lane
(Victoria Jones/PA)

After a strong performance against Chelsea, Jack Wilshere would have been hoping to follow it up by putting a dent in Tottenham’s title hopes.

The on-loan Gunner was at White Hart Lane with Bournemouth – but pretty much everything that could have gone wrong did.

Wilshere gave the ball away for Tottenham’s second goal, had a hand in the first Bournemouth conceded, and then went off injured following a Harry Kane challenge.

It was a bad, bad day for Wilshere, who was spotted leaving White Hart Lane on crutches and with a protective boot on his left foot.

Everton are definitely the best of the rest

Everton's Romelu Lukaku celebrates scoring his side's third goal of the game
(Dave Howarth/EMPICS Sport)

The top four race has been billed as a fight between six teams, and Everton generally aren’t included as one of them.

But the Toffees currently sit fifth – albeit with Arsenal and Manchester United having a number of games in hand – and have been a stand-out side this season, able to win spectacularly and by grinding out a result.

Ronald Koeman’s men have scored the most goals at home, 41, since Howard Kendell’s side managed 49 in 1986/87, won eight home league games in a row for the first time since 1990, have the Premier League’s top scorer, and are blooding some promising youngsters.

Top four might be out of reach this year, but Everton are trying their best to prove they should be part of the conversation next season.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Snappa, Viral, Arsenal, Everton, Football, Harry Kane, Jack Wilshere, Premier League, Sunderland, Tottenham, West Ham, story-enriched, composite,

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Harry Kane back and firing as Tottenham overpower Bournemouth

Mark Selby in control against Fergal O'Brien at World Snooker Championship

Football players and clubs unite to mark 28 years since the Hillsborough Disaster

The Sun banned by Everton FC after Kelvin MacKenzie's Ross Barkley comments


Today's Stories

Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Dundalk pay the penalty as Bray shock champions

Erasmus shuffles Munster's deck for Ulster visit as Sarries loom

Black becomes white in April, but semis are painted in shades of grey

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, April 12, 2017

    • 7
    • 14
    • 18
    • 24
    • 25
    • 31
    • 29

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 