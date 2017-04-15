Tottenham's incredible numbers, Sunderland finally score and everything else from the Premier League

Football fans, rejoice! It’s been a day of golazos in the Premier League, with three beautiful goals coming in the game at Stoke alone.

Two of the league’s resurgent teams couldn’t find a way past one another, the fate of those at the bottom seems to be becoming clearer, and finally things at the top are hotting up again.

Let us talk you through the day’s highlights.

Results

(Barrington Coombs/PA)

Tottenham 4 – 0 Bournemouth

Sunderland 2 – 2 West Ham

Stoke City 3 – 1 Hull City

Crystal Palace 2 – 2 Leicester

Everton 3 – 1 Burnley

Watford 1 – 0 Swansea

Finally some fighting spirit from Sunderland…

(Owen Humphreys/PA)

After three consecutive losses, and an incredible run of seven games without a goal stretching back to when they put four past Palace at the beginning of February, Sunderland showed they might have some fight left in them yet.

Admittedly the Black Cats were playing West Ham, who in recent times have looked just as bad, so we’re not sure how much a 2-2 draw between the two actually says about either side’s quality or tactics.

The Hammers will know who they want to blame for the result…

4 - Darren Randolph has made more errors leading to goals than any other player in the Premier League this season. Clumsy. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017

But a 90th-minute equaliser is never bad for spirits – and might just be the push Sunderland need as they head into a crucial next fixture against Middlesbrough, who sit one place above them in the table and with a game in hand.

Even that might be too little too late, with the draw meaning Sunderland are nine points adrift of safety, but if there’s anything we’ve learned from the past few seasons it’s too never count anyone – especially Sunderland – out.

Tottenham did their bit

(Nigel French/EMPICS Sport)

All Spurs can do is keep winning their matches and hope that Chelsea slip up, and that’s exactly what they’ve been doing.

Spurs bagged their second 4-0 victory in as many weeks against Bournemouth and, with the Blues travelling to Old Trafford on Sunday and Tottenham now just four points behind them, things are looking very positive.

And while that will be music to Tottenham fans’ ears, the football on show at White Hart Lane on Saturday will have once again had them purring. There might not be a more exciting team in the country right now.

Oh, and look at these incredible stats

Take a look at some of these.

12 - Tottenham have won 12 consecutive league games at White Hart Lane for the first time ever in a single top-flight campaign. Tribute. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017

Premier League: Suarez: 110 Games 107 Starts 9563 Mins (138.5) 69 Goals Kane: 109 Games 95 Starts 8573 Mins (124.2) 69 Goals#THFC — Jake Sanders (@JakeSanders92) April 15, 2017

Mousa Dembele's passing vs. Bournemouth: 98.4% pass accuracy 65 passes attempted 64 passes completed Madness in the middle of the park. 😳 pic.twitter.com/f56IIGYHBc — Squawka Football (@Squawka) April 15, 2017

4 - Harry Kane is only the 4th player to score 20+ goals in 3 consecutive @premierleague seasons (Shearer, Henry, van Nistelrooy). Elite. pic.twitter.com/bHYKYzKUZ1 — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017

12 - Christian Eriksen now has more assists than any other player in the Premier League this season. Dozen. — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) April 15, 2017

Stoke: 4-0 Everton: 3-2 Saints: 2-1 Burnley: 2-0 Swansea: 3-1 Watford: 4-0 Bmouth: 4-0 7️⃣ wins in a row, a @premierleague record for us! pic.twitter.com/PB4Ti2qw9e — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) April 15, 2017

Even this man bagged his first Premier League goal from open play.

Just when you thought this Tottenham team couldn't get better Vincent Janssen actually scores a goal off the bench late on. Tearing up. — Simply (@Simply_Spurs) April 15, 2017

Finishing second would be a tough pill to swallow…

Tottenham are gonna become the first club to ever finish second despite winning every game in a season. — GeorgeWeahsCousin (@WeahsCousin) April 15, 2017

Jack Wilshere has no luck

(Victoria Jones/PA)

After a strong performance against Chelsea, Jack Wilshere would have been hoping to follow it up by putting a dent in Tottenham’s title hopes.

The on-loan Gunner was at White Hart Lane with Bournemouth – but pretty much everything that could have gone wrong did.

Wilshere gave the ball away for Tottenham’s second goal, had a hand in the first Bournemouth conceded, and then went off injured following a Harry Kane challenge.

Jack Wilshere gives the ball away, tries to redeem himself with a last ditch intervention, gets injured & is forced to go off. #PeakWilshere — TopTrevor (@TopTrevor) April 15, 2017

It was a bad, bad day for Wilshere, who was spotted leaving White Hart Lane on crutches and with a protective boot on his left foot.

Everton are definitely the best of the rest

(Dave Howarth/EMPICS Sport)

The top four race has been billed as a fight between six teams, and Everton generally aren’t included as one of them.

But the Toffees currently sit fifth – albeit with Arsenal and Manchester United having a number of games in hand – and have been a stand-out side this season, able to win spectacularly and by grinding out a result.

Ronald Koeman’s men have scored the most goals at home, 41, since Howard Kendell’s side managed 49 in 1986/87, won eight home league games in a row for the first time since 1990, have the Premier League’s top scorer, and are blooding some promising youngsters.

Top four might be out of reach this year, but Everton are trying their best to prove they should be part of the conversation next season.