Tottenham’s early Christmas present to fans is this footage of two Harry Kane youth team hat-tricks

Harry Kane scores hat-tricks for fun these days, and it seems nothing has changed from his days in Tottenham’s youth teams.

After the England striker notched his seventh hat-trick of 2017 in a 3-0 win against Burnley, Spurs had a root around the archives and found footage of two Kane hat-tricks that many football fans probably haven’t seen before.

The movement and the finishes are exactly what we’ve come to expect from the 24-year-old in the Premier League.

Another hat-trick for Harry Kane last night! We've unearthed a couple more from his younger years that you may not have seen before

The first came in 2010 during Spurs under-18s’ 8-1 win over Coventry City under-18s, while the second came during Spurs under-21s’ 6-3 win over Manchester City under-21s, back in 2013.

Over four years later, he hasn’t lost it.

Nice little Christmas present. Great win away from home.

His 2017 trios have come against West Brom, Fulham, Stoke, Leicester, Hull, Apoel Nicosia and Burnley.

Harry Kane scored his seventh hat-trick of 2017 on Saturday

Furthermore, Kane’s goalscoring exploits have drawn him level with Alan Shearer’s record of 36 Premier League goals in a calendar year, while his away goals record in the division is literally second to none.

Equalled Alan Shearer's 36-goal record in a calendar year. 50 Premier League away goals in 67 games, the quickest to reach a half-century in history. Harry Kane = Mr Reliable

Spurs have one more Premier League game this year, at home to Southampton on Boxing Day. Will Kane break the record against the Saints?