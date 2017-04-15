Torino want to keep Joe Hart but cannot meet valuation

Torino would like Joe Hart to remain with the Serie A club next season - but head coach Sinisa Mihajlovic admits the Italians cannot afford to sign the England goalkeeper permanently.

Hart, 29, is on loan with Torino from Manchester City after being replaced by Claudio Bravo at the Etihad Stadium last August.

He has enjoyed a largely decent season at the Stadio Olimpico yet Torino say they could not meet the £15million valuation City would reportedly demand in the summer.

Speaking before Saturday's league meeting with Crotone, and quoted in La Gazzetta dello Sport, Serbian boss Mihajlovic said: "Hart wants to stay at Torino but we are all aware, both him and the club, that we can't buy him.

"At the most we could take him on loan for another year but that depends on both Manchester City and him.

"We will need to know if Hart is going to be here next year because if he's not then we'll need to change the way we play."

Earlier this week. City boss Pep Guardiola rebuffed a question about whether Hart could have his loan spell in Turin extended.

At a press conference, he said: "At the end of the season we are going to speak about the players who are under contract next year and about the loan players."