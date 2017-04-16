Home»Sport

Tony Adams refuses to be downbeat after first game as Granada boss ends in 3-0 defeat

Sunday, April 16, 2017 - 10:29 pm

Tony Adams felt Granada were hard done by as his first match as a manager in LaLiga ended in a 3-0 defeat by Celta Vigo.

Celta made 10 changes with Thursday's Europa League quarter-final second leg in mind, but Granada could not take advantage.

Goals from Jozabed, Marcelo Diaz and Claudio Beauvue settled the match, leaving Granada seven points off safety with only six games remaining.

The result might have been different had Uche Agbo's long-ranger gone in rather than struck the bar with the score at 1-0, and Adams was upbeat after the final whistle.

The former England defender, whose previous managerial experience came with Wycombe, Portsmouth and Azerbaijani side Gabala, told Sky Sports: "People will look at the result and see 3-0 and think it's been all Celta Vigo.

"Celta Vigo are a very good team, but I thought we created a lot of chances. They scored and we didn't.

"We're going to try again in the next game. We've got Seville on Friday and we're going to try and win that one.

"We're trying our best. We have limitations, we're all aware of our limitations.

"We're running out of forwards. I'm going to have to get my boots on. We've got a lot of injuries."

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

KEYWORDS Sport, soccer

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Antonio Conte's cap and suit combo stole a lot of the attention during Man United v Chelsea

Title race back on as Jose Mourinho's Man United defeat Chelsea

Sebastian Vettel holds off Lewis Hamilton for victory in Bahrain F1 Grand Prix

Bastia-Lyon match delayed after home fans 'attack' visiting players in warm up


Today's Stories

Tipperary v Wexford: Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Michael Carrick focus on here and now at Man United

Tipperary v Wexford: Has Davy Fitz digested the lessons of cultish devotion to Plan A?

Limerick v Galway: Tribesmen enjoy fringe benefits of drop, says Pádraic Mannion

Lifestyle

From king of comedy to radio star - behind the scenes on Al Porter's radio show

The big read: Japan, a window to the world

Darina Allen: A dedication to the magic and versatility of eggs

The return of the pantsuit

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Saturday, April 15, 2017

    • 7
    • 9
    • 16
    • 26
    • 40
    • 45
    • 13

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 