Tommy O’Donnell returns for Munster against Racing

Friday, January 20, 2017 - 01:59 pm

Director of Rugby Rassie Erasmus has made three changes to the Munster side for tomorrow's Champions Cup clash against Racing 92 at Thomond Park.

Tommy O'Donnell, James Cronin and Ronan O'Mahony come into the starting XV as Munster target the win that would guarantee a home quarter-final.

O'Donnell returns from injury to start as Jack O'Donoghue moves to the bench and Cronin is given the nod at loose-head prop with Dave Kilcoyne moving to the replacements.

O'Mahony, Munster's top try-scorer so far this season, takes the place of Keith Earls in the only change to the backline with the Moyross man not included after taking a knock to his ribs in training earlier this week.

It's as you were elsewhere with Niall Scannell and John Ryan continuing at hooker and tighthead prop respectively.

Donnacha Ryan is partnered by Jean Kleyn in the second row with captain Peter O'Mahony, O'Donnell and CJ Stander completing the pack.

Conor Murray and Tyler Bleyendaal are again the half-back pairing with no change to the midfield partnership of Rory Scannell and Jaco Taute.

O'Mahony takes the place of Earls in the back three with Simon Zebo and Andrew Conway maintaining their places.

Munster: Simon Zebo; Andrew Conway, Jaco Taute, Rory Scannell, Ronan O'Mahony; Tyler Bleyendaal, Conor Murray; James Cronin, Niall Scannell, John Ryan; Jean Kleyn, Donnacha Ryan; Peter O'Mahony (Capt), Tommy O'Donnell, CJ Stander.

Replacements: Rhys Marshall, Dave Kilcoyne, Thomas du Toit, Billy Holland, Jack O'Donoghue, Duncan Williams, Ian Keatley, Francis Saili.

