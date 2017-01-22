Home»Sport

Tommy Fleetwood wins Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship

Sunday, January 22, 2017 - 12:49 pm

England's Tommy Fleetwood produced a brilliant burst of scoring to claim his second European Tour title in the Abu Dhabi HSBC Championship.

Fleetwood carded a closing 67 at Abu Dhabi Golf Club to finish 17 under par, a shot ahead of US Open champion Dustin Johnson - who eagled the last - and Spain's Pablo Larrazabal.

Three-time winner Martin Kaymer also eagled the 18th to finish in a tie for fourth with Kiradech Aphibarnrat and Bernd Wiesberger on 15 under.

Fleetwood began the day a shot off the lead and got off to a poor start with a bogey on the third, but then birdied the eighth, chipped in for an eagle on the 10th and birdied the 11th.

[ptimg]TommyFleetwoodwinsGleneagles_large.jpg[/timg]

That took the 26-year-old from Southport into a share of the lead with playing partner Aphibarnrat, who did superbly to salvage a bogey on the 12th after finding water off the tee before bouncing back with a birdie on the next.

A birdie on the 16th saw Fleetwood regain the lead and after a wild drive on the last hit a spectator, he effectively made sure of the win with a brilliant three wood onto the green to set up a two-putt birdie.

Overnight leader Tyrrell Hatton struggled to a closing 75 to finish in a tie for 13th.

READ MORE Visit the section home page here

Email Updates

Receive our lunchtime briefing straight to your inbox

More in this Section

Joe Perry pulls off comeback against Barry Hawkins to reach Masters final

Adam Hadwin shoots 59 on PGA tour to lead Careerbuilder challenge

Andy Murray philosophical after Australian Open upset

Pep Guardiola: Tottenham are by far the best when you let them play


Today's Stories

Hugo McNeill: ‘We’re part of a 70 million worldwide family of Irish people’

Eddie Jones questions where sport’s true leaders have gone

Derek McGrath Interview: ‘We are trying to change a culture in Waterford’

Simon Carr Q&A: ‘I know I can compete with all the guys here, I’ve beaten most of them’

Lifestyle

Greece's Corfu island is postcard perfect

The no make-up trend is beginning to catch on

It is impossible for women to be sexist towards men

The Irish designers bringing couture back to Ireland

More From The Irish Examiner

Lotto Results

Wednesday, January 11, 2017

    • 8
    • 12
    • 13
    • 16
    • 19
    • 24
    • 15

Full Lotto draw results »

 

 